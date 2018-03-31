Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker: Tale of the tape

Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker will do battle in a heavyweight unification bout on Saturday between two undefeated fighters.
Joshua is regarded as the man to beat in the division and will be out to pad his impressive resume and add Parker's WBO title to his WBA and IBF belts.
But how do the two fighters measure up? Here we look at the tale of the tape.
ANTHONY JOSHUA
Born: 15/10/1989; Watford, England
Age: 28
Stance: Orthodox
Height: 6ft 6ins
Weight: 242lbs
Reach: 82ins
Professional record: 20 wins, 0 defeats, 20 wins by knockout
KO ratio: 100 per cent
Major career titles: WBA and IBF heavyweight titles
JOSEPH PARKER
Born: 9/1/1992; South Auckland, New Zealand
Age: 26
Stance: Orthodox
Height: 6ft 4ins
Weight: 236lbs
Reach: 76ins
Professional record: 24 wins, 0 defeats, 18 wins by knockout
KO ratio: 75 per cent
Major career titles: WBO heavyweight