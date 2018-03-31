News

Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker: Tale of the tape

Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker will do battle in a heavyweight unification bout on Saturday between two undefeated fighters.

Joshua is regarded as the man to beat in the division and will be out to pad his impressive resume and add Parker's WBO title to his WBA and IBF belts.


But how do the two fighters measure up? Here we look at the tale of the tape.

 


ANTHONY JOSHUA

Born: 15/10/1989; Watford, England

Age: 28

Stance: Orthodox

Height: 6ft 6ins

Weight: 242lbs

Reach: 82ins

Professional record: 20 wins, 0 defeats, 20 wins by knockout

KO ratio: 100 per cent

Major career titles: WBA and IBF heavyweight titles





JOSEPH PARKER


Born: 9/1/1992; South Auckland, New Zealand

Age: 26

Stance: Orthodox

Height: 6ft 4ins

Weight: 236lbs

Reach: 76ins

Professional record: 24 wins, 0 defeats, 18 wins by knockout

KO ratio: 75 per cent

Major career titles: WBO heavyweight

