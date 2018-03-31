Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker will do battle in a heavyweight unification bout on Saturday between two undefeated fighters.

Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker: Tale of the tape

Joshua is regarded as the man to beat in the division and will be out to pad his impressive resume and add Parker's WBO title to his WBA and IBF belts.

But how do the two fighters measure up? Here we look at the tale of the tape.



ANTHONY JOSHUA





Born: 15/10/1989; Watford, England



Age: 28



Stance: Orthodox



Height: 6ft 6ins



Weight: 242lbs



Reach: 82ins



Professional record: 20 wins, 0 defeats, 20 wins by knockout



KO ratio: 100 per cent



Major career titles: WBA and IBF heavyweight titles





Might look light!! But we heavy though #AJBXNG



https://t.co/mLcLOWCOYk pic.twitter.com/hjIjvaaHaD

— Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) March 30, 2018

Born: 9/1/1992; South Auckland, New ZealandAge: 26Stance: OrthodoxHeight: 6ft 4insWeight: 236lbsReach: 76insProfessional record: 24 wins, 0 defeats, 18 wins by knockoutKO ratio: 75 per centMajor career titles: WBO heavyweight