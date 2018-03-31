Joshua vs. Parker: Betting odds, prop bets

The highly anticipated heavyweight title unification bout between IBF and WBA champion Anthony Joshua and WBO titleholder Joseph Parker takes place on Saturday night.
When boxing fans get a mega-fight like this, there are sure to be plenty of bets to be made.
Joshua vs. Parker odds
The Joshua vs. Parker odds are pretty wide: Online sportsbook Bovada's fight odds (as of March 30) have Joshua as a huge favorite to win the fight at -700, meaning you'd need to wager $700 to win $100. Parker is a +450 underdog; you would win $450 from a $100 wager.
Joshua vs. Parker prop bets
Method of Victory
Draw or Technical Draw: 33/1
Joshua by KO, TKO or DQ: 1/4
Joshua by Decision or Technical Decision: 9/2
Parker by KO, TKO or DQ: 9/1
Parker by Decision or Technical Decision: 20/1
Total Rounds
Over 2.5 -900
Under 2.5 +450
Over 3.5 -500
Under 3.5 +300
Over 8.5 +125
Under 8.5 -175
Over 7.5 +110
Under 7.5 -155
Over 10.5 +240
Under 10.5 -375
Over 9.5 +200
Under 9.5 -300
Over 4.5 -300
Under 4.5 +200
Over 6.5 -125
Under 6.5 -115
Over 5.5 -200
Under 5.5 +140
Will Fight go the Distance?
Yes +350
No -625
