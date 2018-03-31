Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Messi tells Barcelona to sign Alaba

Messi wants Alaba at Barca

Lionel Messi has advised Barcelona to sign Bayern Munich star David Alaba to help improve their defence, Diario Gol reports.

The Liga leaders are likely to make a move for Antoine Griezmann in the summer, but Messi also wants to see the Austria international join the club.

'Lewandowski will stay at Bayern'

Bayern Munich boss Jupp Heynckes expects Robert Lewandowski to stay at the club for long enough to move above him in the all-time Bundesliga goalscoring charts.

Lewandowski continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid at the end of the season, despite Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insisting the striker is not for sale.

Heynckes has dismissed the transfer talk as mere speculation and has tipped the Poland star, who has 174 goals in Germany's top flight, to move beyond his tally of 220 in the coming seasons.

Guardiola keen to secure Sterling's Man City future

Pep Guardiola would welcome Raheem Sterling signing a new contract at Manchester City and knows the winger's form could attract the attention of rival clubs.

Sterling has two years left to run on his current deal but is reportedly keen for talks over fresh terms to commence, with team-mates Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Fernandinho and Nicolas Otamendi having all been rewarded with renewals this term.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to Everton, Guardiola maintained the matter was one for director of football Txiki Begiristain but underlined Sterling's importance to the City cause following recent speculation of interest from Real Madrid.

Klopp jokes about Can demands

Jurgen Klopp had his tongue firmly in his cheek when he suggested that Emre Can had demanded more than the reported £200,000 a week to remain a Liverpool player.

The Germany midfielder is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season, and Can's future has been a subject of debate for much of the campaign.

Earlier this week, Can hit out at "false stories" regarding his rumoured wage demands, and Reds boss Klopp was in a jokey mood when addressing the issue at a media conference previewing Liverpool's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Isco to stay at Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane is certain Isco will remain with Real Madrid after reports of Manchester City's interest surfaced following the Spain midfielder's suggestion that he does not have the confidence of his coach at club level.

After scoring a hat-trick in Spain's 6-1 thrashing of Argentina on Sunday, Isco was asked about the disparity between his performance on the day and his form at Madrid.

But Zidane was quick to dismiss the idea he does not have faith in the former Malaga star.

Allegri laughs off Dybala to Atleti

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has shrugged off reports linking Paulo Dybala with a move to Atletico Madrid.

A number of reports in Spain have linked the Argentina international with a transfer to the Wanda Metropolitano at the end of the season as a possible replacement for Antoine Griezmann, who has been tipped to join Barcelona.

It is claimed Dybala visited Madrid during the international break and was spotted with Atleti coach Diego Simeone at a restaurant in the city.

Chelsea to land Bale

Real Madrid will let Gareth Bale leave this summer, with Florentino Perez ready to offload the Welsh star to Chelsea, Don Balon reports.

The Blues are looking to replace Eden Hazard, who is reportedly heading in the opposite direction to Madrid this summer, with Bale seen as the answer.

'Man City & Utd target Fred wants PL move'

Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred wants to move to the Premier League, according to his advisor Gilberto Silva.

Goal revealed in February that Pep Guardiola had identified Fred as a major target, with an offer of £44.5 million in place.

Manchester City and Manchester United are the clubs fighting it out to sign the Brazilian.

Carrasco reveals why he left Atletico

Yannick Carrasco says he left Atletico Madrid for Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang in order to play enough minutes to secure a place in Belgium's World Cup squad.

He struggled for consistency this term, starting just eight times in the first half of the season and when Dalian Yifang came calling, the Belgian made the move to China.

Barcelona contact Diop

Barcelona have been in contact with Issa Diop to discover the Toulouse defender’s plans for the future, according to Sport.

Diop is one of several young centre-backs being scouted by Barcelona due to the uncertainty surrounding the futures of Samuel Umtiti and Thomas Vermaelen.

The 21-year-old could cost in the region of €25 million, while RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano and Schalke’s Thilo Kehler are also being watched.

Everton want Asamoah

Everton have joined the race to sign Juventus winger Kwadwo Asamoah in the summer, reports The Sun.

The Ghanaian is also on Tottenham's radar but it's the Toffees that have made the first move and have apparently made a firm approach for the player.

Monaco VP rejects Jardim, Fabinho rumours

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has rejected claims that Leonardo Jardim will leave the club at the end of the season.

Reports have linked Jardim with a switch to Premier League side Arsenal, where he would succeed former Monaco coach Arsene Wenger.

"For those such rumours to be spread two or three days before a cup final seems strange to me. Still, everyone works in their own way."

Arsenal keen to sign midfielder

Arsenal are looking to sign a midfielder amid their battle to get Jack Wilshere signed to a new deal, The Telegraph reports.

Sven Mislintat and his scouting team are searching to find replacements in case Wilshere decides to leave, while a centre-back is also seen as a priority.

Liverpool step up Brewster contract talks

Liverpool have stepped up their efforts to tie down Under-17 World Cup Golden Boot winner Rhian Brewster, The Sun reports.

The youngster is garnering interest from several top clubs in the Premier League and across Europe, who would like to offer him his first professional deal.

With his scholarship deal at Anfield coming to a close, the Reds are hoping to convince the 17-year-old to stay at the club.

Willian is Barca's back-up plan for Griezmann

Barcelona are looking at Chelsea's Willian as a back-up option should the club fail to land Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid, reports Don Balon.

The Brazilian would cost around €50 million, much less than the French forward who Atleti claim has a €200m release clause.

City growing confident of Isco deal

Manchester City are growing increasingly confident that they can land Isco from Real Madrid this summer, The Mirror claims.

The Premier League side are willing to offer £75 million for the midfielder, and Pep Guardiola sees him as a chief target for the summer.

Ashley to offload Newcastle

Mike Ashley will again try to offload Newcastle, if the club avoids relegation from the Premier League, claims The Telegraph.

The report states that there has been interest from multiple parties over recent weeks, but talks are on hold until it is clear which division the club will be in next year.

West Ham confident of landing Russian striker

West Ham are confident of sealing a deal for Fyodor Smolov, The Mirror reports.

The club are looking at a £15 million move for the Russia captain, who has 12 goals in 30 caps for his country.

Ben Arfa confirms PSG departure plans

Hatem Ben Arfa has confirmed that he will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires this summer.

He said on his Instagram account: “Soon my PSG adventure ends and despite the difficult moments, I am happy to have worn his shirt.

“I will keep wonderful memories of my team-mates, I appreciate their continued support and I will always love this club.”

Dembele holding off on Spurs contract talks

Mousa Dembele has cast doubt over his Tottenham future by failing to sign a new deal with the club, claims The Telegraph.

The midfielder has been a staple of the Spurs midfield, but may leave this summer having not committed his long-term future to the Premier League side.

Darwin Quintero close to MLS move

Darwin Quintero arrived at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Wednesday night ahead of a move to Minnesota United, MLSsoccer.com reports.

The forward, who is set to become the first designated player in MNUFC history, was greeted at the airport by Loons fans and was pictured holding up a team scarf.