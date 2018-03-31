PSG deny talks with potential Emery successors

Unai Emery remains the coach of Paris Saint-Germain and the Ligue 1 leaders are not talking to potential successors to the Spaniard, says sporting director Antero Henrique.

Although PSG can take the first step towards a domestic treble in Saturday's Coupe de la Ligue final against Monaco on Saturday, rumours about Emery's future beyond the end of the season have been intensifying since his side were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid.

Right-back Thomas Meunier, who has played a bit-part role this season under Emery, said during international duty with Belgium he expects PSG to have a new coach for next season, while Angel Di Maria predicted "big changes" at the club.

Henrique, however, says reports PSG are talking to Emery's potential successors are not accurate.

"Every day we are confronted with information about the PSG coach," Henrique said.

"To be clear: the coach of Paris Saint-Germain is Unai Emery, he has a contract with the club and this is not the time to talk about this subject.

"We are in an important phase of the season, we have a lot of work to do to reach our goals and we need to be focused and engaged.

"No coach can say that he has spoken with us or is engaged with us for the future. All supporters of Paris Saint-Germain must know that only the club is authorised to communicate official information."