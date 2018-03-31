Roy Hodgson will afford Wilfried Zaha more time to prove his fitness ahead of Crystal Palace's upcoming English Premier League clash against Liverpool.

Roy Hodgson to wait on Wilfried Zaha

In a bid to rest his knee following his recent return from injury, the 25-year-old did not train during the international break.

And with the Eagles yet to secure a point in the absence of the former Manchester United winger this season, Hodgson believes having him fit for their remaining seven league games - starting against the Kops on Saturday - will help their quest for survival.

“You don’t give your top players deadlines,” Hodgson told BT Sport.

“It’s very simple. I want him to play the seven [remaining league] games, I really do, there’s no question of that.

“There’s no way… If he and the doctors say he’s OK to play, then he’ll play. It will just be a question of how he responds and having that conversation.

“Do I and the medical staff believe he’s fit enough to play and his knee is not going to be a problem?

“Then there is a further question. This is one of seven games, and what are the risks for the following six games if you play this one? Should the player have more treatment, bearing in mind if he injured himself, he could miss the remaining six?”

Crystal Palace are placed 16th in the English top-flight log, two points off the relegation zone.