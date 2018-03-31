Monaco reject reports of Jardim, Glik, Fabinho departures

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has rejected claims Leonardo Jardim will leave the club at the end of the season.

Reports have linked Jardim with a switch to Premier League side Arsenal, where he would succeed former Monaco coach Arsene Wenger.

Kamil Glik and Fabinho are also reportedly ready to leave Monaco following the conclusion of the campaign, but Vasilyev questioned the timing of the speculation.

Monaco face Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Coupe de la Ligue on Saturday, with Jardim's men having the chance to gain revenge for their 4-1 loss in last year's showpiece.

"I heard the rumours about Jardim, Glik and Fabinho yesterday," Vasilyev told RMC Sport.

"That such rumours should be spread two or three days before a cup final seems strange to me. Still, everyone works in their own way.

"I can assure you that we do not work like that. We are all focused on the final, including the players."

Despite Vasilyev's denials, Fabinho previously indicated this is his last season playing for Monaco.

The midfielder, reportedly a target for Manchester United and PSG, described moving to Atletico Madrid as a "possibility" in December.