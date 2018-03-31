Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK have signed 29-year-old centre-back John Johnson, Goal can confirm.

ISL: ATK sign Bengaluru FC defender John Johnson

The Bengaluru FC defender, who has been with the Blues ever since the club's inception in 2013, has signed a two-year deal at ATK which will see him earn 250,000 USD in the first year and 275,000 USD in his second year. He is currently on a $211,253 salary and will see out his current contract with the former I-League champions which will end in May 2018.

It must be noted that he was earlier linked with the Kolkata franchise last summer but he remained committed to the JSW-owned club.

After a disappointing season, ATK were desperate to sign defensive reinforcements and offered the Englishman a lucrative contract which was the primary reason for him to switch clubs.

The Englishman has amassed 107 appearances for Bengaluru over five seasons in I-League, ISL and AFC Cup and has scored five goals along the way. The tall centre-back had formed a formidable partnership alongside Juanan this season in ISL, playing 18 games over the course of their impressive journey to the final.

Johnson has been a big part of Bengaluru's success, winning I-League in 2013-14 and 2015-16 season and lifting the Federation Cup in 2015 and 2017.