News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Parker goes distance but no match for AJ
Kiwi Parker brave but can't match Joshua

ISL: Alen Deory to don Mumbai City FC jersey next season

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Shillong Lajong's attacking midfielder Alen Deory has agreed to sign for Indian Super League (ISL) side Mumbai City, Goal can confirm.

ISL: Alen Deory to don Mumbai City FC jersey next season

ISL: Alen Deory to don Mumbai City FC jersey next season

The 22-year-old Indian midfielder, who was recently called up to the Indian national team by Stephen Constantine, has been with I-League club Shillong Lajong since 2014. He had loan stints in ISL with NorthEast United in 2014 and 2015, registering a total of seven appearances.


MORE:
ISL: Mumbai City FC sign Ravi Kumar; Extend Kunal Sawant's contract
| ISL 2017-18: Mumbai City FC to retain Amrinder Singh
| ISL: Mumbai City FC in advanced talks with Subashish Bose; Sign Souvik Ghosh and Raynier Fernandes

The 2017-18 season saw Alen Deory emerging as an important first team player at Lajong with 12 appearances and a goal to his name. He has come through the ranks of Sports Authority of India (SAI) and also had a stint in the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Elite Academy.

Back To Top