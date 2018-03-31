I would not be so stupid - Tevez denies injuring ankle in prison kickabout

Carlos Tevez has denied reports in the media that he suffered a calf injury while playing football in prison.

The Boca Juniors striker was reportedly hurt while visiting a relative, but the 34-year-old has rejected the speculation.

Tevez, who retains hope of being selected in Argentina's World Cup squad, says he was instead injured while training in the gym.

"Doing strength work at the gym last Wednesday morning, on the machine I felt a great pain in my calf," Tevez said to TyC Sports.

"On Friday, I used the kinesio [adhesive tape] waiting for progression. And since I did not see any, I had tests. There the strain appeared.

"I do not know why some people do not believe me. If I had not been injured at the gym, I would not be so stupid to say I was injured here.

"But as I'm telling you, they begin to speculate about golf or jail. Sometimes they do not know if they talk bulls*** or not, but I always tell the truth, whether it's politically correct or not.

"I will not be such an idiot to expose myself to go to jail. That they talk so much bulls*** hurts and makes me stronger, because I have to keep evolving. It's time to shut up and deliver everything on the field."