Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters are close to signing defender Anas Edathodika ahead of the next season, Goal can confirm.

ISL: Kerala Blasters set to sign Anas Edathodika

The Keralite was playing for Jamshedpur FC in the recently concluded ISL season after being picked up by the Men in Steel in the Indian Player Draft. However, injuries plagued the central defender throughout the season and he could make only eight appearances under Steve Coppell.

Anas, who is India coach Stephen Constantine's first-choice to partner Sandesh Jhingan in defence, is set to move to the club from his home state which, coincidentally, is captained by Jhingan.

The former Mohun Bagan player has made over 30 appearances in the ISL over three seasons and the Blasters could well be his third ISL team, having played for Delhi Dynamos for two seasons earlier.

Kerala's defence was not at their best as they leaked 22 goals in 18 games in the ISL and coach David James will be hoping Anas' capture will plug the leaks.

