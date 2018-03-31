Gattuso: AC Milan must be perfect against Juventus

Gennaro Gattuso feels AC Milan must play a "perfect" game to cause a Serie A upset away to leaders Juventus on Saturday.

Juve have built a two-point lead from Napoli at the top of the table as they seek a seventh straight Scudetto.

Massimiliano Allegri's men have lost once in Serie A at home since 2015 and Gattuso is under no illusions about the task facing Milan, who head to Turin with five straight league wins under their belts.

"Juventus are a great team, unbeatable for the last six years," Gattuso told reporters on Friday.

"I am confident we will play a great game tomorrow and that Juve will have a hard time against us.

"We have to be humble and respect our opponents who are stronger than us. We must play as a team. There's a lot at stake and we are not allowed any false steps. We need the perfect game.

"We have prepared two or three different tactical solutions based on how Juve will play. They have a winning mentality, fear nothing and are used to playing these games. They won't be thinking about [next week's] Champions League match against Real Madrid.

"For the first time Leonardo Bonucci will play in Turin as a Juve opponent. It's normal, it's going to be a different game for him.

"If we manage to do well both in the offensive and the defensive phase we can do well against Juve. If we try to defend only, then it's going to be tough."

Andrea Conti had hoped to return for Saturday's game but the right-back, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in September, has had a setback after injuring the same knee.

Gattuso said: "Andrea Conti is now in the USA and we still don't know whether he needs to undergo a small surgery.

"He is a great asset for our team and for the club. His team-mates and I will all be here waiting for him.

"We need all our players. Davide Calabria is more used to than Fabio Borini to playing in defence, of course, but Fabio is a player everyone would want."

Although Conti will be unavailable, Gattuso welcomes back Calabria, Nikola Kalinic and Alessio Romagnoli to his squad for the trip to Turin.