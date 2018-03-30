Cameron Smith was sin-binned for the first time in his career as Cronulla Sharks beat NRL champions Melbourne Storm 14-4 and South Sydney Rabbitohs got the better of Canterbury Bulldogs on Friday.

Smith sin-binned as Sharks beat Storm

Storm captain Smith was given a yellow card in the second half for showing dissent towards referee Matt Cecchin, who blew up for 33 penalties in a stop-start encounter at Southern Cross Group Stadium.

Edrick Lee scored the only try of the match in the first half, collecting a clever flick pass from Jesse Ramien to go over in the corner.

Chad Townsend was on target with four penalties, while four points from the boot of Joe Stimson was all the holders could muster in what was their second loss of the season, with Billy Slater accused of diving in an incident which resulted in Luke Lewis being sin-binned.

Craig Bellamy's men conceded 19 penalties on a miserable night which saw Sharks fans rise to their feet to taunt Smith when he was punished for back-chatting.

The referee also caused a huge talking point at ANZ Stadium, where the Rabbitohs fought back to beat the Bulldogs 20-16.

A Josh Morris double and six points from Kieran Foran gave Canterbury a 14-6 advantage at the break, but they felt aggrieved when official Ben Cummins called Josh Jackson over for a talking to and the skipper could not get back in position in time to stop Greg Inglis from scoring.

Braidon Burns added a second try for the Bunnies, then Hymel Hunt and Cameron Murray crossed in the last five minutes to seal back-to-back wins for the home side.