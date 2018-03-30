Sevens side seek third Games captain

Australia are looking for a third captain of their Commonwealth Games men's sevens rugby inside a month, after losing two of their most experienced players.

On March 21, Lewis Holland was ruled out with a hamstring injury and James Stannard was forced out of the squad after suffering a fractured skull in an incident in Sydney early on Friday morning.

Holland had won 39 caps and Stannard 47, with the latter Australia's all-time leading men's sevens pointscorer and a representative at the last two Commonwealth Games.

The most senior players in the squad now are Jesse Parahi with 39 caps and Samuel Lucas with 32.

Rio Olympian Parahi rejoined the Australian sevens program in April 2016 after a short stint with NRL club Wests Tigers, while Myers made his international sevens debut in 2013-14.

No decision had been made on Friday about who would lead the side or a replacement player.

"They would have had a plan in case of injuries happening in the course of time before the Comm Games, so I'm sure they will have that under control and be able to release that shortly," Rugby Australia general manager high performance Ben Whitaker said on Friday.

Asked about a time frame to name a replacement player Whitaker said: "I don't know we'll have to check the Commonwealth Games policy.

"But there's always the opportunity to replace because some people get injured the day before and that's why you carry 13 players into a tournament.

"The whole squad has been training together for the whole time; we've got a squad going over to Hong Kong next week as well, so they are very well prepared to make replacements."

Stannard, 35, who was was struck by a man in an unprovoked attack on Friday, had previously announced he was retiring at the end of this season.

Whittaker said he didn't know if 2016 Olympian Stannard would be able to play other sevens tournaments in the 2017-18 season, which concludes with the World Cup in San Francisco in July.