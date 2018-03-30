A fine innings from Jonny Bairstow helped England recover from a poor start on the first day of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch.

Bairstow leads England fightback in Christchurch

Bairstow (97 not out) rescued the tourists, who trail the two-match series 1-0, as they reached 290-8 at stumps on Friday.

England had slumped to 94-5 before Bairstow, and later Mark Wood (52), led the response at Hagley Oval.

Tim Southee (5-60) and Trent Boult (3-79) again starred with the ball for the Black Caps, who decided to put England in to bat.

That decision quickly paid off for captain Kane Williamson as Boult got a delivery to seam away slightly and clean bowl the out-of-form Alastair Cook (2).

James Vince, back in the England side as one of three changes, survived two reviews before falling for 18.

Southee struck the right-hander on the pads and while Vince reviewed, the out decision stood.

READ MORE: Social media reacts to #SandpaperGate

READ MORE: Darren Lehmann to resign from Australia role

READ MORE: Steve Smith bursts into tears in emotional interview

Joe Root and Mark Stoneman looked relatively comfortable through to lunch before the England captain emerged unscathed from another review by the hosts.

But Root departed for 37, bowled by Southee as he tried a huge drive – missing the delivery by a fair way.

That dismissal came just as it looked like the pitch was getting better for batting and it triggered a mini-collapse.

Dawid Malan was trapped lbw for a golden duck by Boult before Stoneman edged Southee to Tom Latham at second slip.

Bairstow remained steady as he was joined by Ben Stokes, the pair putting on 57 before the latter was caught down the leg side for 25.

When Stuart Broad (5) departed, England were 164-7, but Wood joined Bairstow for a crucial partnership.

Bairstow was hit in the helmet, which flew off, by Colin de Grandhomme (0-44) and Wood brought up his maiden Test half-century.

The duo's 95-run partnership came off just 108 balls, taking on the Black Caps bowlers prior to the second new ball.

Wood was bowled by Southee to end the 80th over before Bairstow and debutant Jack Leach (10) reached stumps to continue England's fightback.