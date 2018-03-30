MLB Opening Day did not disappoint, delivering walk-off hits, multi-homer games, pitchers' duels and one epic meltdown.

Stanton blasts two home runs, Red Sox in meltdown

Giancarlo Stanton was the biggest story of the offseason and he was the biggest story of the first day of the new season. The former Marlins right fielder clubbed two home runs and smacked a double on a three-for-five night that racked up four RBIs in a 6-1 Yankees win over the Blue Jays.

Stanton became the first Yankee since Roger Maris to hit two home runs in his Yankees debut. He is also the first Yankee since Joe Pepitone in 1963 to have a multi-home run game in the season opener.

As for the Yankees' rivals, the Red Sox thought they had their matchup with the Rays at hand as they led 4-0 after seven innings, but they could not have been more wrong. Boston's bullpen gave up six earned runs in the bottom of the eighth en route to a 6-4 loss. Joe Kelly gave up four runs in the inning and described his performance as "pathetic".

Elsewhere in the American League (AL) East, the Orioles enjoyed a walk-off homer from Adam Jones in a 3-2 win over the Twins in 11 innings. That was not it for the walk-offs though. Nick Markakis smacked a three-run bomb in the ninth to give the Braves an 8-5 win over the Phillies and Marcus Semien gave the Athletics a walk-off 6-5 win with a single in the 11th against the Angels.

DAVIDSON DELIVERS FOR WHITE SOX

White Sox third baseman Matt Davidson blasted three home runs for five RBIs in a 14-7 win over the Royals.

Cardinals first baseman Jose Martinez went three-for-four with a home run and two RBIs in a 9-4 loss to the Mets.

TERRIBLE TROUT

Mike Trout went 0-for-six and struck out with two runners on base in a tie game in the 11th inning during a 6-5 loss to the A's.

FIRST PITCH, FIRST HOMER

Cubs center fielder Ian Happ got the season started right as he took the very first pitch of the season from Marlins starter Jose Urena out to right field. Happ became only the second player in MLB history to homer on the very first pitch of the season. Dwight Evans did it in 1986 with the Red Sox.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago Cubs 8-4 Miami Marlins



New York Mets 9-4 St Louis Cardinals



Baltimore Orioles 3-2 Minnesota Twins



Houston Astros 4-1 Texas Rangers



New York Yankees 6-1 Toronto Blue Jays



Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 Boston Red Sox



Oakland Athletics 6-5 Los Angeles Angels



Atlanta Braves 8-5 Philadelphia Phillies



Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 San Diego Padres



Chicago White Sox 14-7 Kansas City Royals



San Francisco Giants 1-0 Los Angeles Dodgers



Seattle Mariners 2-1 Cleveland Indians



Arizona Diamondbacks 8-2 Colorado Rockies

NATIONALS AT REDS

The Nationals and Reds had to wait for their opening day due to bad weather but fans will still be treated to Max Scherzer, the reigning NL Cy Young winner. Homer Bailey will toe the rubber for the hometown Reds.