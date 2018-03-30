Alexander Zverev will face Pablo Carreno Busta in the Miami Open semi-finals after the pair's contrasting wins on Thursday.

Zverev powers past Coric to reach Miami semis

For the first time in three meetings, Zverev proved too good for Borna Coric, recording a 6-4 6-4 victory in their quarter-final.

The German fourth seed managed to break once in each set on his way to a relatively convincing win.

Zverev only lost 12 points on serve, with Coric unable to pounce on a couple of early opportunities.

Coric mixed 12 winners with 25 unforced errors, while Zverev was far more consistent with 21 and 23 respectively.

It marks a third ATP 1000 semi-final for Zverev, with the previous two occasions seeing him win the title in Italy and Canada.

Awaiting him in the last four is Carreno Busta, who edged past Kevin Anderson 6-4 5-7 7-6 (8-6).

Carreno Busta saved a match point in the third-set tie-break, winning the final three points to secure his victory.