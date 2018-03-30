Contrasts for Burling, Tuke in Ocean Race

New Zealand Olympic crewmates Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have endured a contrasting day on the Volvo Ocean Race leg to Brazil as the boats round Cape Horn.

Burling's crew on Brunel Sailing were first around the famous sailing landmark, 12 days after leaving Auckland and traversing the Southern Ocean.

He and the rest of the fleet still face a 2000 nautical mile journey north to the finish of the seventh stage in Itajai.

Hours later, overall race leaders Mapfre, with Tuke on board, suffered damage to its mast in strong winds.

Mapfre invoked a rule in which the leg is temporarily suspended while the mast is repaired.

The stage is being completed under a cloud after British sailor John Fisher was lost at sea after falling from Hong Kong entry Scallywag earlier in the week.