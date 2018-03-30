Still playing without John Wall (knee) with seven games remaining in the regular season, the last thing the Washington Wizards needed was another injury.

Wizards injury concerns mount as Porter leaves with ankle sprain

Unfortunately for Washington, forward Otto Porter left Thursday's game against the Detroit Pistons with a painful-looking ankle injury.

Porter was defending Stanley Johnson under the basket in the third quarter when his right leg appeared to buckle before he fell to the court.

Porter was carted to the locker room with what the team are calling a sprained right ankle.

He is averaging career-bests in points (14.7), rebounds (6.5), assists (2.1) and steals (1.6) per game while shooting 43.4 per cent from beyond the arc this season.

Entering Thursday's games, the Wizards (41-33) were in sixth in the Eastern Conference but just two games ahead of the eighth-placed Milwaukee Bucks.