Soaked Games venues set to cop more rain

Commonwealth Games ticketholders are being advised to pack for wet weather as extra gravel, mulch and rubber matting are rolled out at already sodden sporting venues ahead of competition.

The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation (GOLDOC) is taking the additional precautions at Brisbane's Belmont Shooting Centre and the Gold Coast Hockey Centre among other venues, with rain in the state's southeast showing no sign of easing before the opening ceremony.

"We are addressing wet weather needs at each venue on a case-by-case basis" GOLDOC said in a statement.

"We are working with the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) to maintain a close watch on the weather forecast and will make additional adjustments as needed."

The BoM says the "mucky" wet conditions radiating south from ex-tropical cyclone Iris aren't ideal for the international event but are typical during Easter.

The weather system has also whipped up hazardous surf, constant south-east winds, high humidity and warm temperatures.

"There is no reason to expect the sun to properly shine in the foreseeable future," BoM meteorologist Livio Regano told AAP.

"Who decided to have the Commonwealth Games in April?"

The audience at Wednesday's opening ceremony should be prepared for "annoying" showers, he added.

Likewise, those attending the swimming finals in the open-air Gold Coast Aquatic Centre from Thursday onwards are advised to pack their raincoats to stay dry, with GOLDOC reminding fans umbrellas are a restricted item.

"They can be taken into all venues as long as they are not used in a way that negatively impacts on the safety, security or enjoyment of others," GOLDOC said.

An updated seven-day forecast issued by BoM shows potential for a break from the showers on April 6, with high humidity and temperatures between 21C and 28C across the week.

Beachgoers are being urged to stay out of the water, with at least one man rescued by lifeguards after he was caught in a rip outside the flags at Northcliffe, and other popular Gold Coast beaches closed.