Isaiah Thomas underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his right hip on Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced.

Thomas undergoes hip surgery, expected to be ready for 2018-19 season

According to the team, the guard's recovery time is about four months, which would see him healthy almost two months before the start of the 2018-19 preseason.

Thomas suffered a torn labrum in his right hip last March while a member of the Boston Celtics.

Although he played through the injury in the playoffs, he re-aggravated the condition and missed the final three games of the Eastern Conference Finals.

After undergoing surgery in the offseason, Thomas was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in August 2017. He spent most of the season's first half rehabbing from surgery and did not make his debut with Cleveland until January 2.

A month later, the Cavs traded Thomas to the Lakers. All together, the guard played 32 games this season, averaging 15.2 points and 4.8 assists.