Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard hopes he and his team-mates can emulate the famous class of 1992 by winning multiple trophies.

Lingard aiming to match Beckham, class of '92

Lingard, Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba have come through United's youth system, just as the likes of David Beckham, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs did before winning a treble in 1998-99.

The 25-year-old Lingard would like to match the heroics of that group with Rashford and Pogba, the latter having returned to United in 2016 after a spell at Juventus.

"It is all about making new history but you see the team with Paul Scholes, David Beckham, Gary Neville etc and you see what they achieved and it is only right that the likes of me, Marcus and Paul try and emulate that and win trophies," he told the BBC.

"They came through the ranks together, but my [youth] team went their separate ways so to have another home lad like Marcus in the team and with Paul having been here since 16, we just want to try and emulate what they did."

Lingard has enjoyed a fine season for Jose Mourinho's side, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in the Premier League.

He is on track to make more than 30 league appearances in a campaign for the first time and Lingard said he was enjoying his football.

"It is the start now. I am comfortable in myself and my surroundings so that makes me play stress free and enjoy being on the ball," Lingard said.

"Consistency, goals and assists – that gets you confidence and puts the thought in the manager's head that he can't drop you.

"Sometimes games may not go the way you plan it and sometimes you have to do the dirty, gritty stuff well – you have to tackle, you have to run. I learned that when I was young and it is a good feeling to work hard for the team, to get the ball back."