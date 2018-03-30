Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid requires surgery to repair a fracture and experienced symptoms of concussion.

Embiid needs surgery, in concussion protocol

Embiid took a shot to the head from Markelle Fultz's shoulder in the second quarter against the New York Knicks and was forced to go to the locker room on Wednesday.

Despite initially appearing to escape a concussion, the 76ers later confirmed Embiid showed symptoms.

"Immediately following the injury, Embiid was assessed for a concussion, was asymptomatic at that time, and passed the NBA's locker room concussion assessment tool," the 76ers said in a statement.

"However, he later began experiencing symptoms, has since been diagnosed with a concussion, and has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol."

Embiid will also have to undergo surgery to repair an orbital fracture of his left eye. His return is to be determined.

He made his first All-Star team this season and leads the 76ers in points (23.2) and rebounds (11.1) per game.