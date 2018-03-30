Isaiah Thomas undergoes hip surgery, expected to be ready for 2018-19 season

News

Isaiah Thomas underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his right hip Thursday, the Lakers announced.

According to the team, the guard's recovery time is about four months, which would see him healthy almost two months before the start of the 2018-19 preseason.



Thomas suffered a torn labrum in his right hip last March while a member of the Celtics. Although he played through the injury in the playoffs, he re-aggravated the condition and missed the final three games of the Eastern Conference Finals. After undergoing surgery in the offseason, Thomas was traded to the Cavaliers in August 2017. He spent most of the season's first half rehabbing from surgery and didn't make his debut with Cleveland until Jan. 2.

A month later, of course, the Cavs traded Thomas to the Lakers. All together, the 5-9 guard played 32 games this year, averaging 15.2 points and 4.8 assists. Thomas is eligible for free agency this summer.


