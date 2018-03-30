Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) executive director Bob Bennett filed a formal complaint against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez on Thursday.

NSAC executive director files formal complaint against Alvarez

When the NSAC temporarily suspended Alvarez for a doping violation earlier this month, the Mexican's rematch with Gennady Golovkin on May 5 was put in jeopardy.

In Bennett's complaint, the commission will seek a suspension for Alvarez ranging from nine to 24 months.

"After completing my investigation, I made the determination to file a complaint against Mr. Alvarez and set the matter for a disciplinary hearing during the Commission's regularly scheduled meeting on April 18th," Bennett's said in a statement.

"Therefore, I am canceling the hearing that was scheduled for Friday, March 30th."

Alvarez is currently serving a temporary suspension after testing positive for Clenbuterol. His camp blamed the failed tests on tainted meat consumed in Mexico.

Still, if Bennett gets what he wants, Alvarez could not fight again until August 18. His suspension would start retroactively to his first violation which was February 17.

Golovkin has said on multiple occasions he still intends to fight May 5 whether Alvarez is his opponent or not.