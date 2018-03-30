MLB World Series champs Astros top Texas

World Series MVP George Springer hit a lead-off homer in the season opener for the second year in a row, Justin Verlander pitched six scoreless innings and the Houston Astros started their championship defence with a 4-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

The Houston Astros have beaten the Texas Rangers to open their MLB season.

Jake Marisnick also homered for the Astros, whose 57th year as a franchise began with them as reigning World Series champions for the first time.

Springer hit a 2-0 pitch off lefty Cole Hamels (0-1) into the right-field seats, becoming the only player in MLB history with lead-off homers in consecutive season openers, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

It was the 100th career homer for the 28-year-old right fielder starting his fifth big league season - he hit five home runs in the Series against the Dodgers, connecting in the final four games.

Elvis Andrus led off the ninth against Ken Giles, the third Astros reliever, with a double.

Andrus scored on a wild pitch and the Rangers avoided being shut out in a home opener for the first time since 1992.