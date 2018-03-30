Castleford Tigers recorded their fifth successive Super League win with a battling 11-6 success against Wakefield Trinity at a sodden Belle Vue on Thursday.

Cas edge Wakefield amid Belle Vue quagmire

Wakefield's last home fixture against Widnes Vikings two weeks ago had been abandoned in the first half due to heavy snow and although there was no danger of a repeat here, the heavy conditions made for an attritional affair.

Cas, who celebrated securing the League Leaders' Shield with victory when these two sides met towards the end of last season, drew first blood in the 17th minute as Mike McMeeken was put through a hole by Ben Roberts.

Luke Gale converted and, in anticipation of a low-scoring affair, slotted a drop-goal shortly before the break - six days after his single-pointer ultimately proved decisive in a scintillating 25-24 win over reigning champions Leeds Rhinos.

Wakefield were back to within one on the hour as Ben Jones-Bishop chased down Liam Finn's kick to score but, with the mudbath sapping the energy of both teams, Gale was able to kick two penalties in the final 15 minutes to secure a battling win for the Tigers.