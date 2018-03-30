Final Four 2018: Kansas' Azubuike expecting emotional reunion with mother before big game

SAN ANTONIO — Their reunion is expected to come Friday, and thank goodness for that, because it certainly would be a challenge for Kansas center Udoka Azubuike to manage the emotions of seeing his mother for the first time in six years and playing against Villanova at the NCAA Final Four on the same day.

That’s right: six years.

“She’s never seen me play at all,” Azubuike told reporters Thursday in the KU locker room at the Alamodome. “It’s going to be an emotional moment for me. I don’t know how I’m going to handle it.”

The journey toward Florence Azubuike’s journey to the U.S. was not an easy one. She had to be approved for a visa and a passport in very short order after the Jayhawks qualified for the Final Four with their overtime victory Sunday afternoon over Duke. Congressman Kevin Yoder worked with the U.S. State Department and Nigerian consulate to get the approval and arrangements completed in time.

She then faced 24 hours worth of flights to get to San Antonio.

“For all the stuff they catch,” as KU coach Bill Self put it, the NCAA has had a program since 2015 that pays up to $3,000 for family members of participants to travel to the Final Four. For teams that continue on to the championship game, another $1,000 is available to cover the extended stay. This program also is available for the Women’s Final Four and the College Football playoff.

The benefit is available to all players’ families, but obviously it is more significant to international students. It also will help cover the costs of travel for the families of such players as Jayhawks forward Svi Mykhailiuk (of Ukraine) and Michigan center Moe Wagner (Germany).

We saw a month ago the wonderful emotion expressed by Wagner’s mother, Beate, after she was courtside at Madison Square Garden to see Moe named Big Ten Tournament MVP. She told Sporting News back then she and her husband most often take turns making periodic trips to see Moe. He also traveled back to German for Christmas this winter.

For all of the sacrifice involved in that, imagine the difficulty of being separated as long as the Azubuikes.

“He lost his father, I think, when he was in seventh or eighth grade. So if you can imagine, she loved her son so much that she sent him away when he’s 14 or 13 years old … How hard would that be?” Self told reporters. “We want to win the game, but is winning the game more important than to make sure there’s not a little distraction for Doke? Of course not.

“It will be worth it. Can you imagine, you’ve never seen your son play basketball and the first time you do it is in front of 70,000 people at this thing? I can’t even imagine what’s going to be going through her mind.”

In his second season at Kansas though he is still is 18, Azubuike came to the United States from Lagos, Nigeria, to attend school in Florida and accelerate his basketball career. He had played some soccer back home but struggled to find hoops and courts where he could work on his hoops game. He never played the game on an organized basis until he arrived in the U.S.

Azubuike is 7-0, 280 pounds — the “baby” of four siblings — averages 13.1 points and 7.1 rebounds and shoots 77.2 percent from the field. A lot of that is because he slams a great number of his baskets through the goal, but he also has developed and effective hook shot that defenders can’t get near enough to block.

He missed much of his freshman year, including last season’s NCAA Tournament, with a broken wrist — and maybe if he’d been healthy this reunion would have come a year earlier. But it’s coming.

They don’t get to see each other as much to communicate — on FaceTime, the way the Wagners do — because the internet speed where the family lives is not sufficient. They generally talk on the telephone every few weeks.

“My mom is very religious, very Christian,” Azubuike said. “When I was leaving, she gave me a Bible in my hands and said, ‘Don’t forget this.’”