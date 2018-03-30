Blue Jays pay tribute to late Roy Halladay with moving pregame ceremony

News

Sporting News
Toronto's opening day festivities were centered around the Doc.

The Blue Jays paid tribute to late right-handed pitcher Roy Halladay during a pregame ceremony and retired his number Thursday before their season-opening matchup against the Yankees.







Halladay’s No. 32 uniform is just the second retired number in club history, joining Roberto Alomar’s No. 12 jersey.


MORE:
Blue Jays to retire Roy Halladay's number
| Roy Halladay's son pitches perfect inning in debut against Blue Jays

The Blue Jays will also wear a No. 32 patch on their uniform tops throughout the 2018 season.

Halladay died in November at the age of 40 when the small plane he was flying crashed in the Gulf of Mexico near Tampa. The eight-time All-Star spent 12 years with the Blue Jays and won the Cy Young Award in 2003 before being traded to the Phillies to finish the final four seasons of his career.

