America's Cup boat design rules unveiled

The America's Cup design race can begin after a set of rules for the 2021 regatta in Auckland were released.

A class rule was unveiled following a collaboration between holders Team New Zealand and the challenger of record, Luna Rossa.

The rule defines the parameters for the foiling 75-foot yacht which they maintain will allow it to be the "fastest sailing monohull on earth".

It is a significant change from the high-speed foiling multihull boats preferred by previous holders Team USA at the last two regattas.

The boats in Auckland are expected to be expensive to design and build as teams seek innovation and the slightest speed advantage, although efforts were made to keep that in check.

Team NZ design coordinator Dan Bernasconi says balance was a priority when the began working with their Italian rivals.

"We have done a great job containing costs on certain aspects, while leaving the rule open enough for the America's Cup to continue as the driving force of innovation and technology in sailing," he said.

The rule includes strict limitations on the number of components that can be built by each team including hulls, masts, rudders, foils and sails.

Part of the rigging and foils will be supplied, while there is a one-design mast tube.

Luna Rosa head designer Martin Fischer says this will encourage teams to simulation rather than physical design and testing.

"The (rule) sets the parameters for the teams to develop and race the fastest sailing monohull on earth," he said.

The earliest the teams can launch their boats is March 31 next year.

Currently, there are confirmed challenges from Luna Rossa and the New York Yacht Club, which will compete as "American Magic".

British sailing great Ben Ainslie says he is chasing funds for another challenge after falling short last year in Bermuda, when Team NZ lifted the Auld Mug.