Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho doubtful for Brighton & Hove Albion tie

Kelechi Iheanacho could miss Leicester City’s clash with Brighton & Hove Albion in Saturday’s Premier League outing.

The Nigeria striker returned to the King Power Stadium outfit from international assignment with a fractured hand.

Iheanacho had missed the Super Eagles' 2-0 loss to Serbia on Tuesday, after featuring prominently in their victory over Poland four days earlier.

However, the Foxes manager Claude Puel is hoping the forward will be able to play when they take on ‎Chris Hughton’s men at the Amex Stadium.

“[Almost] all the players are [fit],” Puel said on Thursday in a pre-match conference.

“Just Iheanacho, who has a broken hand, and [Matty] James. We will see if [Iheanacho] can play with this injury.

“We will see tomorrow in the training session. He fell but it’s not a [bad] injury. We will see if this injury will prevent him from playing [at Brighton] or not.

"It’s not an important injury but it might be strange to play with.”

The former Manchester City player has become an integral part of Puel’s side lately, having featured in all their games this year.

To his credit, Iheanacho has registered six goals in all competitions since he joined the club in the summer of 2017.