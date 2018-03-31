Michael Cerami is a Cubs reporter at Bleacher Nation, and before today's game against the Marlins he tweeted something he would soon regret.



Cubs reporter jumps in Lake Michigan to fulfill promise after Ian Happ's home run If Ian Happ leads off today's game with a home run, I will jump in Lake Michigan later today.

— Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) March 29, 2018



A few moments later...



Ian Happ hits a home run on the FIRST PITCH OF THE MLB SEASON!pic.twitter.com/Yqe8ytnem7

— Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 29, 2018



So, yeah.

On the very first pitch of the MLB season, Ian Happ hit a home run. Most baseball fans were celebrating because it was a great way to start off Opening Day, but Cermani was having the complete opposite feeling.

MLB OPENING DAY: Live results, highlights and scores

But even though Cermani wasn't looking forward to the moment, he was a man of his word and delivered on his promise.

He probably didn't enjoy that too much, but we certainly did.