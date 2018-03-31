News

Cubs reporter jumps in Lake Michigan to fulfill promise after Ian Happ's home run

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Michael Cerami is a Cubs reporter at Bleacher Nation, and before today's game against the Marlins he tweeted something he would soon regret.



A few moments later...




So, yeah.

On the very first pitch of the MLB season, Ian Happ hit a home run. Most baseball fans were celebrating because it was a great way to start off Opening Day, but Cermani was having the complete opposite feeling.

But even though Cermani wasn't looking forward to the moment, he was a man of his word and delivered on his promise.



He probably didn't enjoy that too much, but we certainly did.

