Dartmouth has hired former NFL coach David Shula, a close friend with Big Green coach Buddy Teevens, according to the Valley News of New Hampshire.

David Shula hired as assistant at alma mater Dartmouth

The university wouldn't confirm Shula's hiring because it was yet official.

Shula, who will serve as receivers coach at his alma mater, is the oldest son of Hall of Fame NFL coach Don Shula and has coached in the league with the Bengals, where at 32 he became the NFL's youngest head coach in 1992, and before that with the Cowboys and under his father with the Dolphins.

Since being fired by the Bengals midway through the 1996 season after going 19-52, David, 58, primarily has served as a brand manager for the Shula family’s eponymous restaurants.

Teevens and Shula played together on Dartmouth’s 1978 Ivy League title team.

Dartmouth, which was 8-2 overall and 5-2 in Ivy League play last season, begins spring practice April 10.