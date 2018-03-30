Schalke attacking midfielder Max Meyer is expected to follow in the footsteps of Leon Goretzka and leave the club at the end of the season, says sporting director Christian Heidel.

Arsenal and Liverpool target Meyer to leave Schalke - Heidel

Premier League heavyweights Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool are among those to have been linked with the 22-year-old, who will be a free agent at the end of the campaign.

Like Goretzka, Meyer rejected an offer of a new contract from Schalke prior to this term, and despite Domenico Tedesco's men second in the Bundesliga behind champions-elect Bayern Munich has yet to put pen to paper.

And Heidel appears to have given up hope of being able to persuade Meyer to agree an extension to prolong his career at the club.

"At the moment we can and must expect that Max leaves the club in the summer," Heidel said to reporters on Thursday. "Everything suggests that

"There is no offer from us and no wish from Max to have a conversation again."

Goretzka announced in January that he will join Bayern at the end of the season on a four-year contract.