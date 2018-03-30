Brad Keselowski honors Rusty Wallace with throwback Darlington paint scheme

Brad Keselowski's No. 2 Team Penske Ford will offer a nod to Rusty Wallace at this year's Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, the team announced Thursday.



Brad Keselowski will run this No. 2 Miller Global paint scheme at Darlington later this season. It's a tribute the 1990 design driven by Rusty Wallace for car owner Raymond Beadle.

Wallace won the Cup Series title in 1989 and the following year drove the No. 27 to two wins at Charlotte and Sonoma for owner Raymond Beadle.

#TBT #NASCAR #NASCARThrowback



The race, which this year is Sept. 2, continues a recent tradition of a throwback theme.





Beginning in 1991, Wallace drove the No. 2 for owner Roger Penske until the end of Wallace's full-time driving career in 2005.

This will be the fourth year of the annual throwback program at "too tough to tame" Darlington, with this year's slogan celebrating NASCAR's 70th anniversary: "Seven Decades of NASCAR."