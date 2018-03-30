News

WATCH: Cubs hit home run on first pitch of first game of 2018 MLB season

The Cubs got the 2018 MLB season started with a bang, as leadoff batter Ian Happ hit a home run on the first pitch in the first game of the year.

Happ pulled Marlins pitcher Jose Urena first-pitch fastball over the right-field fence at Marlins Park, giving Chicago a 1-0 lead.



Twitter being Twitter, fans couldn't resist noting that one pitch into his first regular-season as a team owner, former Yankees captain Derek Jeter was already playing from behind.




Urenas needed three dozen more pitches to get out of the first inning, down, 3-0.

