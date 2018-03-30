The drama engulfing Australian cricket reached new heights on Thursday.

Tearful Tiger, Federer floods - Smith and Lehmann provide latest sporting tears

Deposed captain Steve Smith broke into tears as he addressed the media in Sydney, having been sent home and banned for 12 months by Cricket Australia (CA) for his part in the ball tampering during the third Test against South Africa at Newlands on Saturday.

Just hours later, head coach Darren Lehmann cried as he confirmed the fourth match in Johannesburg would be his last in charge of Australia, despite being cleared of any direct involvement in the scandal by a CA investigation.

We take a look at other sporting stars who have been unable to hide their emotions in public.

NOVOTNA NEEDS A SHOULDER

Jana Novotna ran into Steffi Graf in her prime in the 1993 Wimbledon final but managed to take the indomitable German to three sets after winning the second 6-1 having lost the opener on a tie-break.

Graf's experience – Novotna was in just her second grand slam final – shone through as she completed a 7-6 (8-6) 1-6 6-4 victory, and the Czech famously broke down in the arms of the Duchess of Kent, crying on her shoulder as she received her runner-up prize.

Novtona suffered defeat in the 1997 final before finally triumphing at the All England Club the following year.

TEARFUL TIGER

The 2006 Open Championship may have been the 12th time Woods triumphed at a major, but he was moved to tears when his birdie-putt fell on the 18th hole at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club to complete a two-shot victory.

It was the first major tournament since the death of his father Earl Woods two months prior, and a hug with caddy Steve Williams resulted in the floodgates opening.

BRAZILIAN BACKING

Neymar became the most expensive footballer in history when he joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona for €222million last August, and it did not take long for talk of dressing-room unrest to arise – he was linked with a switch to Real Madrid having reportedly fallen out with head coach Unai Emery.

Brazil boss Tite issued a statement following a 3-1 friendly win over Japan the following November, with the forward walking out after becoming overwhelmed by the heartfelt show of support.

"People always said I had problems with Neymar. We are sick of hearing that. I can say he has personality and character," said Tite. "I can talk about Neymar's character, nature, and big heart."

OWENS OVERWHELMED

After the Dallas Cowboys lost in the playoffs for the second season in succession in 2008, Terrell Owens attended his post-game news conference sporting a pair of sunglasses.

They came in handy when Owens was questioned about quarterback Tony Romo, who put in a performance that added to his reputation as an underperformer on the big stage.

"It's not about Tony. You guys can point the finger at him," he said, before adding with a more shaky voice. "If you do that, that's really unfair. Really unfair. That's my team-mate. That's my quarterback. We lost as a team. We lost as a team, man."

FEDERER IN FLOODS

Roger Federer overcame serious knee and back injuries in 2016 to triumph at the Australian Open the following year, ending a wait of almost five years for his 18th grand slam.

However, it was his triumph upon his return to Melbourne Park this January, the 20th major of his illustrious career, that prompted a touching moment on Rod Laver Arena.

A tearful Federer was applauded for over a minute as the crowd paid tribute to a humble hero who defied the odds to enhance his legacy at the age of 36.