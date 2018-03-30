Crystal Palace midfielder Andros Townsend is excited with the synergy he has formed with Wilfried Zaha.

Crystal Palace’ Andros Townsend talks his synergy with Wilfried Zaha

Both players have created the most goalscoring chances in the club. Townsend has created 37 chances in 29 premier League games while Zaha boasts of 39 in 22 outings.

And the winger is looking to continue his understanding with the former Manchester United player.

“I know it’s been said a lot that Wilf’s one of the best players outside the top six in the Premier League, but I would say that he is one of the best players in the Premier League,” Townsend told club website.

“The things he can do with the ball… It’s just frightening.

“Even in training, in small sided games, if you put three or four players on him it’s impossible to stop him!

“We work quite well together and if someone doubles up on him it gives me more space to work in and vice versa.

“Myself and Wilf are going to be doing the defensive job that we did on Saturday, first and foremost, and then we will earn the space in front of us to attack in.

“Roy [Hodgson] likes his wingers playing narrow, getting into the box, not stuck out wide where you’re easy to mark.

“He likes you roaming in from the full backs. He was the same at England, so when he came I knew exactly what he wanted from me – he likes his wingers tucked in. The modern day winger has to track back and do that side of it.

“Me and Wilf, or whoever is playing out there, will be happy to do that side of things and then we have the freedom to do our thing in the final third as well.”

MORE:

Wilfried Zaha crucial to Crystal Palace's Premier League survival - Damien Delaney

| Wilfried Zaha's return a massive boost for Crystal Palace, says Andros Townsend

| Wilfried Zaha the most important Crystal Palace player, says Roy Hodgson

| Wilfried Zaha, Yaya Toure pull out of Cote d’Ivoire friendlies



Both players will be expected to play crucial roles to help 16th placed Palace avoid relegation at the end of the season starting with their game against Liverpool on Saturday.