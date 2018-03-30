Juventus-Napoli clash will be decisive in Serie A title battle, says Crespo

The clash between Juventus and title rivals Napoli will be the decisive fixture of Serie A, says retired Argentina striker Hernan Crespo, as the season enters its closing stages.

The Bianconeri are ahead of the Maurizio Sarri's side by two points with nine games remaining and host their challengers at the Allianz Stadium on April 22, having won the reverse fixture 1-0 in December.

Crespo, who spent much of his career in Serie A playing for a number of clubs, including Parma, Lazio and Inter, feels that the league leaders' previous title-winning experience will stand them in good stead as they look to win a seventh consecutive championship.

"For the title race I think Juventus have a double advantage," the 42-year-old told Omnisport, speaking courtesy of Hublot.

"They have more points and they know how to win the Scudetto.

"Napoli lack a bit of experience but they are having an amazing championship. It would be nice for Italian football if Napoli could win.

"I think that Juventus-Napoli could be decisive."

Juve face Crespo's former club AC Milan this weekend in a crunch clash in Turin, while Napoli could potentially overhaul them, at least temporarily, with a win at Sassuolo earlier in the day.