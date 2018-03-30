Steve Mounie praises Huddersfield Town fans

Steve Mounie has showered encomium on Huddersfield Town fans for their support, despite the club going through a bad patch.

The John Smith's Stadium outfit are four places above the relegation zone having won only eight games in 31 outings and are winless in their last three games.

Despite the unimpressive results, the 24-year-old has highlighted the support of the Terriers’ faithful, hoping they win their subsequent games as a reward for their faith.

“I love the atmosphere they give us during the game,” Mounie told HTTV.

“They are always behind us even if the result isn’t going in our direction. They are very good fans and I love playing in this stadium every game.

“When the fans are behind us, when they sing my song or songs of the other players, that gives us some energy and we want to show them that on the pitch.

“We want to help the team and give back what you give to us. I really appreciate the fans’ support.”

Mounie who has scored eight goals and contributed one assist so far this season will be looking to add more to aid his side's quest to avoid the drop.

Huddersfield travel to St. James' Park to lock horns with Newcastle United on Saturday.