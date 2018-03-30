Europe's premier club competition has spawned an illustrious history since the inaugural tournament in 1955.

Champions League records: Most titles, top scorers, appearances & best managers

Some of the best players in the world and the best teams in the world have graced its stage from the earlier European Cup phase into the modern Champions League era.

But who has been the most successful club? Which player has the most goals? What country has enjoyed most success?

Note: Records encompass 'European Cup' & 'Champions League' from 1955 - present

Last updated: March 29, 2018

Champions League title records

Most Champions League titles - Real Madrid (12)

Most Champions League final appearances - Real Madrid (15)

Most successful nation - Spain (17 titles: Real Madrid - 12, Barcelona - 5)

Nation with most final appearances - Italy (27)

Most successful Dutch club - Ajax (4 titles)

Most successful English club - Liverpool (5 titles)

Most successful French club - Marseille (1 title)

Most successful German club - Bayern Munich (5 titles)

Most successful Italian club - AC Milan (7 titles)

Most successful Spanish club - Real Madrid (12 titles)

Most Champions League final defeats - Juventus (7)

Player with most Champions League titles - Francisco Gento (6, Real Madrid)

Champions League goal records

Player records

All-time Champions League top goalscorer - Cristiano Ronaldo (117 goals)

Most goals in a single Champions League season - Cristiano Ronaldo (17 goals, 2013-14)

First Champions League goal - Joao Baptista Martins (for Sporting Lisbon vs Partizan, September 4, 1955)

First Champions League hat-trick - Peter Palotas, MTK Hungaria vs Anderlecht (September 7, 1955)

Most Champions League hat-tricks - 7 (Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi)

Fastest Champions League hat-trick - 7 minutes (Bafetimbi Gomis, Lyon vs Dinamo Zagreb, 2011-12)

Youngest player to score a Champions League hat-trick - Wayne Rooney (18 years, 335 days - Man Utd 6-2 Fenerbahce, September 28, 2004)

Most Champions League hat-tricks in a single season - Cristiano Ronaldo (3, 2015-16)

Oldest Champions League goalscorer - Manfred Burgsmuller (38 years, 293 days - for Dynamo Berlin against Werder Bremen, October 11, 1988)

Youngest Champions League goalscorer - Peter Ofori-Quaye (17 years, 194 days - for Olympiakos against Rosenborg, October 1, 1997)

Oldest Champions League final goalscorer - Paolo Maldini (36 years, 333 days - for AC Milan against Liverpool, 2005)

Youngest Champions League final goalscorer - Patrick Kluivert (18 years, 327 days - for Ajax against AC Milan, 1995)

Fastest Champions League final goal - 53 seconds (Paolo Maldini, AC Milan vs Liverpool, May 25, 2005)

Fastest Champions League goal - 10.12 seconds (Roy Makaay, Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid, March 7, 2007)

Most Champions League penalties scored - 14 (Cristiano Ronaldo)

Team records

Most goals in a Champions League final - 10 (Real Madrid 7-3 Eintracht Frankfurt, 1959-60)

Most goals in a match - 14 (Feyenoord 12-2 KR Reykjavik, 1969-70)

Most goals scored in a group stage - 25 (Paris Saint-Germain, 2017-18)

Champions League goalkeeper records

Most Champions League penalties saved - 5 (Petr Cech, Iker Casillas)

Most Champions League clean sheets - 55 (Iker Casillas)

Most consecutive Champions League clean sheets - 10 - 853 minutes (Jens Lehmann, Arsenal)

Champions League appearance records

Most Champions League appearances - Iker Casillas (167)

Most Champions League final appearances - Francisco Gento (8, with Real Madrid), Paolo Maldini (8, with AC Milan)

Oldest player to win the Champions League - Alessandro Costacurta (41 years, 29 days - with AC Milan in 2007)

Youngest player to win the Champions League - Antonio Simoes (18 years, 139 days - with Benfica in 1962)

Oldest player to play in a Champions League final - Dino Zoff (41 years, 86 days - with Juventus in 1983)

Oldest player to play in the Champions League - Marco Balotta (43 years, 253 days - for Lazio vs Real Madrid, December 11, 2007)

Youngest player to play in the Champions League - Celestine Babayaro (16 years, 87 days - for Anderlecht vs Steaua Bucharest, November 23, 1994)

Worst Champions League disciplinary records

Most Champions League red cards - Edgar Davids, Zlatan Ibrahimovic (4)

Fastest Champions League red card - 2 minutes, 39 seconds (Olexandr Kucher, Shakhtar Donetsk vs Bayern Munich, 2014-15)

Most Champions League yellow cards - Sergio Ramos (33)

Champions League final red cards - Jens Lehmann (Arsenal vs Barcelona, 2006); Didier Drogba (Chelsea vs Man Utd, 2008); Juan Cuadrado (Juventus vs Real Madrid, 2017)

Champions League manager records

Most Champions League titles - Bob Paisley (3, Liverpool - 1977, 1978, 1981); Carlo Ancelotti (3, AC Milan - 2003, 2007, Real Madrid - 2014)

Most Champions League finals managed - Miguel Munoz (4, Real Madrid - 1960, 1962, 1964, 1966); Marcello Lippi (4, Juventus - 1996, 1997, 1998, 2003); Alex Ferguson (4, Man Utd - 1999, 2008, 2009, 2011); Carlo Ancelotti (4, AC Milan - 2003, 2005, 2007, Real Madrid - 2014)

Most Champions League games managed - Alex Ferguson (190 - Manchester United)