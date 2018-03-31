Troy Tulowitzki injury update: Blue Jays SS placed on 60-day DL

Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki was placed on the 60-day disabled list to start the 2018 season because of ongoing issues with his right ankle and foot, the team announced Thursday as one of several roster moves to finalize its 25-man roster for opening day.

Tulowitzki will undergo surgery to remove bone spurs on both ankles.



Additional roster moves:



Selected the contracts of RHP John Axford and RHP Tyler Clippard

Placed SS Troy Tulowitzki (bilateral heel bone spurs) on the 60-day DL

Placed OF Dalton Pompey (right wrist sprain) and OF Anthony Alford (right hamstring strain) on the 10-day DL pic.twitter.com/LlWIBC7X3t

Tulowitzki saw an ankle specialist Wednesday because of his problems that began July 28 last season when he sprained his right ankle and also suffered ligament damage.

He is a career .290/.361/.495 hitter with 224 home runs and 779 RBIs in 12 major league seasons, but the five-time All-Star has been dogged by injuries for most of the past five seasons.

He was hitting .249 with seven home runs and 26 RBIs when injured last year and was limited to 66 games.

That marked the third time since 2012 that he played in fewer than 100 games.

The Blue Jays acquired Aledmys Diaz this offseason as insurance if Tulowitzki wasn't healthy, and Yangervis Solarte and Danny Espinosa also are infield options while Tulowitzki remains out.