MLB Opening Day 2018: Scores, results, highlights, live updates, video and more

MLB Opening Day 2018: Scores, highlights, live updates and more

It's been a cold, five-month wait for baseball fans, but the patience has finally paid off. It's Opening Day.

For those following closely, there's been a new level of anticipation for this season's first official day of baseball. Not only is the March 29 start date the earliest MLB opener in history, all 30 teams will start on the exact same day for the first time since 1968 (minus the Reds and Nationals, whose Thursday game was postponed due to weather).

With more than your average amount of MLB action happening throughout the day, it might be tough to keep up with everything that happens from the web gems, to the homers, to the bloopers.

Luckily, Sporting News has you covered on all of Opening Day with the best highlights, hilarious moments and more.

(All times Eastern.)

MLB Opening Day 2018 results, highlights

2:53 p.m.: Adrian Gonzalez sighting!



Adrian Gonzalez's first hit as a Met is a big one: a double down the right-field line. Todd Frazier hustles around from first base to beat the relay and the Mets take a 4-3 lead in the fifth.

— Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 29, 2018



2:49 p.m.: Sporting News MLB editor Jason Foster is down in Atlanta for Opening Day. Give him a follow, will you?



No Herrera and no Kingery in the Phillies’ lineup vs. the Braves. Meanwhile, Nick Markakis bats cleanup for Atlanta. For some reason. pic.twitter.com/CvLvdf2KqV

— Jason Foster (@ByJasonFoster) March 29, 2018



2:45 p.m.: Hey all. It's Ryan Fagan, and I'm taking over for guru Joe for a half-hour of so.

In case you missed it, Shohei Ohtani is in the Angels' lineup today, batting eighth as the DH.



Angels' Opening Day lineup. Shohei Ohtani is making his MLB debut at DH. pic.twitter.com/BJxFN3B6se

— Maria I. Guardado (@mi_guardado) March 29, 2018



2:38: Those rings belong in a museum.



#Astros owner Jim Crane says the club will give out "about 900 (World Series) rings" to everyone connected to his organization. pic.twitter.com/1YBYsHyGKB

— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) March 29, 2018



2:27: The Cardinals catch up to the Mets at 3 apiece off an RBI single from Jose Martinez.

2:16: The Cubs are in a dogfight with…

the Marlins?

2:10: Everyone relax.



People are being ridiculous. Schwarber will be a Gold Glover in left field this year, guaranteed. #OpeningDay

— Evan Davis (@EvanDavisSports) March 29, 2018



1:57: The Adventures of Kyle Schwarber and Left Field.



BREAKING: Kyle Schwarber still can’t play the outfield pic.twitter.com/vAN6DB2ibo

— Jake Spiwak (@JakeSpiwak) March 29, 2018



1:56: Interesting nugget:



Amed Rosario's first hit of the season had an exit velocity of 103.6 MPH. Only 6 of Rosario's batted balls from last season were faster. pic.twitter.com/sBSSeXbnJg

— John Edwards (@John_Edwards_) March 29, 2018



1:51: Cubs fans sure missed this swing.

1:40: Aaaaand Noah Syndergaard gives up a two-run dinger to Yadier Molina. It's 2-1 Cardinals.

1:32: Mets take a 1-0 lead on a bad throwing error. Brandon Nimmo comes around to score.

1:30: Mets are threatening: First and second one out, bottom of the first inning.

1:20: Over in Flushing, Noah Syndergaard works an easy 1-2-3 first inning, including touching 99 mph to put away Dexter Fowler. Thor is ready.

1:15: The Marlins scored a run! The Marlins scored a run!

1:10: No caption needed.



José Ureña's tied the record with 3 https://t.co/Z45FUh7s0k

— Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) March 29, 2018



1:04: The Marlins, everyone.



Someone warming up in the #Marlins pen in the first inning of the first game of the 2018 MLB season? Take that, pace of play! #OpeningDay

— Joe (@JoeRiveraSN) March 29, 2018



12:54: Here it is, your first dinger of the season.



Ian Happ hits a home run on the FIRST PITCH OF THE MLB SEASON!pic.twitter.com/Yqe8ytnem7

— Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 29, 2018



12:53: "I've made a huge mistake."



If Ian Happ leads off today's game with a home run, I will jump in Lake Michigan later today.

— Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) March 29, 2018



12:45: IT BEGINS!



ian happ hits first pitch of jeter era out. 1-0 cubs (i urge you to look at my breakout players from a few minutes ago. check out who's No. 1.)

— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 29, 2018



12:26 p.m.: CHRIS DAVIS LEADING OFF THIS IS NOT A DRILL.



#Orioles Baseball is back!



Here’s our #OpeningDay lineup as we open the 2018 season at home vs the Twins. @Dylan_Bundy making his first Opening Day start. #Birdland pic.twitter.com/GazzwQAG6z

— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 29, 2018



12:11: Everything that's old is new again. It's Opening Day, everyone. I'm so glad you could be here with us.

Before today's early slate of games, read up on one of the biggest storylines of the offseason: Shohei Ohtani.