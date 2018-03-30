News

Joshua backed to finish Parker 'inside six rounds'

James Polson
AAP /

Joseph Parker's trainer Kevin Barry says the Kiwi's bout against fellow undefeated heavyweight Anthony Joshua has all the ingredients of a classic title fight.

Parker and Joshua will go toe-to-toe at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Saturday with the Aucklander's WBO championship and Joshua's IBF, WBA and IBO belts all up for grabs.

Barry, who won a silver medal at the 1984 Olympics where he also beat future world champion Evander Holyfield, told AAP the mood in Parker's camp remains buoyant ahead of the biggest night of his career.

"I think it's very important, especially for a fight of this size, that we stay very cool and very calm," Barry said.

"Joe's a very cool customer and he doesn't waste a lot of energy outside of the ring.

"The fight is not outside of the ring, it's inside of the ring. We have obligations like media, the public workouts, but we're very relaxed, we've prepared well and I think with preparation comes confidence."

The intense media interest surrounding the fight in the UK is something Team Parker has become accustomed to in recent months.

"We've had an enormous amount of coverage ... a lot of British crews with us in Las Vegas," Barry said.

"A lot of people, when they get the opportunity to come into our gym to get to know our team and see what Joe's all about in a real-life situation all of a sudden they think 'wow, this guy's really flying under the radar'."

Parker told AAP earlier in the week that he believed Joshua represented the perfect opponent for his style, a sentiment echoed by his trainer.

"I think it makes for a great challenge," Barry said. "There are a lot of similarities between them. Both very skilled guys, both dangerous punchers, both guys who will give everything to remain undefeated."

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn was similarly confident about his charge, tipping the Brit to prevail within six rounds.

"I thought this fight was going to go late," England's Press Association quoted Hearn as saying on Thursday.

"But I have got a funny feeling seeing Joshua and his edge this week, that he is going to finish it inside six rounds.

"He is ready to fight, and he knows how tough a fight it is. He is ready, he is looking in great shape and I think ready to add another belt to the collection.

