MLB free agent rumors: Greg Holland, Cardinals finalizing deal

Sporting News /

Greg Holland is heading to St. Louis.

The Cardinals are finalizing a deal to add the right-handed veteran to their roster, FanRag Sports first reported Thursday.

According to the report, Holland will sign a one-year contract worth $14 million. The Athletic noted the move is complete pending a physical.

The Mets had recently discussed acquiring Holland, who has remained available after turning down a $17.4 million qualifying offer from the Rockies in November, though a deal could not be reached with the free-agent reliever.

Holland missed the entire 2016 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and put on an impressive comeback performance during his lone season in Colorado.

The 32-year-old is coming off an All-Star campaign in which he converted all but four of his save opportunities while going 3-6 with a 3.61 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings.

The Cardinals are scheudled to open the regular season Thursday when they visit the Mets at 1:10 p.m. ET, though it remains unknown when Holland will join the team.

