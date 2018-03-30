Patrick Cutrone will not be tempted away from AC Milan and the youngster will extend his contract with the Rossoneri, according to his agent.

Cutrone will stay at Milan, says agent

It has been a breakout season for the 20-year-old striker, who has scored seven Serie A goals in 20 league appearances this term, having made five without scoring last season.

His impressive form saw him rewarded with a maiden international cap for Italy against Argentina during the international break and, with Cutrone flourishing under head coach Gennaro Gattuso at San Siro, his representative Donato Orgnoni says a new deal will be sorted despite some interest from outside Italy.

"We'll renew his contract with Milan soon," Orgoni told Tuttosport. "There won't be any problems, even if some interest has arrived from abroad."

Orgoni insists there is still much more to come from Cutrone, and said similar about another of his clients – former Milan full-back Mattia De Sciglio, who is now at Juventus.

"I'm convinced that they have ample room for improvement. Cutrone is 20 years old and hasn't even had a whole season under his belt. De Sciglio is playing at 60 percent of his potential," he added.

"They're each on the right path. Seeing them together in the Italy squad has been a huge source of pride."

Cutrone and De Sciglio could face off this weekend with Juve hosting Milan at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.