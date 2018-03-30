Alvaro Morata will benefit from the trials of his recent goal drought, according to Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte.

Chelsea boss Conte claims Morata can benefit from striking struggles

Morata arrived at Stamford Bridge as a club-record signing last July and racked up 10 Premier League goals by the end of 2017.

But the Spain international has not added to that tally since the turn of the year, with his effort in the 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final win at Leicester City ending a 13-game fallow spell.

"This period for Morata was very important," Conte said ahead of Sunday's crunch Premier League clash against Tottenham.

"I think that, in the last week and this week, he has worked very well. I think that he needed to work hard because, don't forget, Alvaro was out for one and a half months with his back problem.

"Now Alvaro is really fit, 100 per cent, and ready to have an important final of the season: for Chelsea and then, for him, to have the chance to go and play in the World Cup."

Morata missed out on a place in Julen Lopetegui's Spain squad, who performed impressively in a 1-1 draw against Germany last week before demolishing Argentina 6-1 on Tuesday.

It placed the former Real Madrid striker in the same predicament as club captain Gary Cahill, who was on the outside looking in as England took on Netherlands and Italy.

Cahill falling out of favour at club level has had a bearing on his international fortunes, although doubts over Andreas Christensen's fitness and David Luiz remaining sidelined with a knee injury means he is likely to return in central defence against Tottenham.

"We are talking about two great players, and I'm sure that they have the possibility still to go and play in the World Cup," Conte added.

"We have to respect the decision of the national team coaches, but we are talking about two great players and I'm sure they are ready to play in the World Cup."