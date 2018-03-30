Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker: AJ's greatest nights

Anthony Joshua will aim to add Joseph Parker's WBO heavyweight title to his own WBA and IBF crowns when he takes on the undefeated New Zealander at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker: AJ's greatest nights

Inflicting a first career loss on Parker and leaving the Welsh capital with three of the division's four major belts – a showdown against WBC king Deontay Wilder stands as the ultimate prize for the weekend victor – would rank among the finest achievements in the 2012 Olympic gold medallist's unblemished run in the professional ranks.

Here, we look at some of Joshua's most memorable nights in the ring to date – victories that have paved the way for a date with destiny against Parker.

Kevin Johnson - W TKO 2 (May 30, 2015)

None of Joshua's first 12 opponents as a pro lasted until the end of the third round. Johnson, a former world-title challenger who took Vitali Klitschko 12 rounds in 2009 and had never been stopped, was supposed to change all that. However, the brash American's veteran defensive skills were no match Joshua's ferocious power. Already over from a short right hook, Johnson was through the ropes after an uppercut on the bell at the end of round one. Bravery rather than sanity saw him amble from his stool and play punchbag for one minute and 22 seconds more.

Dillian Whyte – W TKO 7 (December 12, 2015)

Joshua's golden-boy-done-good image during the early knockings of his career laid the foundations for the crossover star we find selling out stadiums today. But bad blood and ill feeling are guaranteed ticket sellers when heavyweights are involved, meaning a showdown with bitter domestic rival Whyte was a match begging to be made. The two shared an amateur meeting, which Whyte won, and were not reluctant when it came to voicing their dislike for one another.

Joshua set about his foe in a brutal first round that ended with him throwing a shot after the bell and both fighters' entourages entering in the ring. Whyte appeared to react better to the mayhem, catching Joshua with a thumping left hook in the second that left the Olympian on unsteady legs. Doggedly, Joshua rode out the storm and put rounds in the bank to pave the way for a conclusive finish. In round seven, after buzzing Whyte badly once more, he obliterated his fellow Londoner with a right-uppercut.

Charles Martin – W TKO 2 (April 9, 2016)

When unheralded American Martin won the vacant IBF title after favorite Vyacheslav Glazkov retired in the third round of their January 2016 bout with a serious knee injury, Joshua and promoter Eddie Hearn sensed an opportunity. "Let's roll," the Briton famously replied when offered a shot at Martin. During the pre-fight promotion, the champion forwent understatement and proclaimed: "I walk this earth like a god." He entered the ring wearing a purple robe and a huge crown.

The ringwalk would prove to be the highlight of Martin's night as Joshua - chastened by the unnecessary punishment he took against Whyte - clinically knocked him from his throne. Martin rose from a first crisp right countering his southpaw jab but failed to beat the count from another. He was the 13th opponent not to make it past round two against Joshua, who was now IBF heavyweight champion of the world after a mere 16 fights.

Wladimir Klitschko – W TKO 11 (April 29, 2017)

Following routine title defenses versus Dominic Breazeale and Eric Molina, up stepped Wladimir Klitschko for a bout that pitted the heavyweight division's dominant force for the previous decade against the man with designs on a similarly definitive reign. The stage was set at a sold-out Wembley and, after a cagey opening, two incredible fighters delivered a modern classic.

The action exploded during round five as Joshua dropped his esteemed foe under a barrage of hooks. However, the younger man overplayed his hand and Klitschko had him tottering at the end of the session. A stunning turnaround appeared close to completion in the sixth when a precision right hand to the temple put Joshua on the canvas for the first time in his career.



This is what Wembley looked like #AJBoxing pic.twitter.com/e9QcFKuEjE

— Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) April 30, 2017



Klitschko, appeared to be jabbing his way towards the improbable as a surreal hush gripped the Wembley masses. But Joshua showed a champion's heart, calling upon reserves never previously required, to work a way back into the contest and separate the 41-year-old from his senses with a bludgeoning uppercut in the 11th. The proud veteran unraveled from that point and England's national stadium erupted into delirium when referee David Fields saved an under-fire warrior from his incredible gallantry.