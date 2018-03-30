Rams’ male cheerleaders set to make NFL history

News

The Rams’ cheerleading squad this season will be unlike any other in NFL history as two men will take the field to perform dance routines each week.

Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies, both classically trained dancers, were named to the team this week and spoke with “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.



"I thought, 'Why not me? Why can't I do this?'" Peron said.

Jinnies said the audition process was tough, but “it was really humbling and amazing to be invited every time you came back.”



The Colts and Ravens have had men perform stunts with their cheerleaders, but not dance.

