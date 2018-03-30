It's official: 'Marlins Man' is a free agent

No more Marlins, man.

Miami attorney Laurence Leavy — a fixture in South Florida and high-profile ballgames beyond as "Marlins Man" — told ESPN as much Wednesday night.



JUST IN: For first time in franchise history @Marlins_Man can’t come to an agreement with Marlins on season tickets, the most famous fan in sports is considering taking logo off his jersey, wearing another team’s uniform https://t.co/l5vSa2v1K8

— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 29, 2018



Leavy, in his trademark Marlins orange uniform top and visor, has become one of American sports' most famous fans, frequently sitting in high-profile seats for, by his estimate, an average of 285 sporting events a year.

He won't be a Marlins season-ticket holder for the first time in 25 years after he and the team couldn't "come to terms," ESPN reported.

Leavy says the only Marlins games he plans to attend in 2018 are a series at Yankee Stadium.

But he also views himself as a free agent now.

"Four teams reached out to me already and said that I could become, like, the 'Tigers Man' or other teams, and they would be happy to sell me tickets on TV view for three years paid in advance with a substantial discount," he said.

Leavy this offseason had an awkward face-to-face with new owner Derek Jeter at his first town hall meeting with fans and season-ticket holders, and the two never were able to reconcile.

Leavy is unhappy that under Jeter the team traded away most of its top veteran players, including 2017 NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton along with Christian Yelich, Dee Gordon and Marcell Ozuna.

"Derek Jeter is a Hall of Fame player and a virgin and inexperienced corporate owner and baseball manager of a team," Leavy told ESPN. "I wish them luck and success, and I hope that they have a winning team in my lifetime."

Still, according to local reports, Leavy offered to buy in advance three years' worth of Marlins season tickets this offseason at a 10 percent discount for paying up front. The team declined.

So … no more "Marlins Man."