Bailey takes out Tas cricket's top honour

Veteran George Bailey has kept his name in the minds of national selectors after taking out Cricket Tasmania's player of the year award.

The 35-year-old won the Ricky Ponting Medal on Thursday night, after captaining the Tasmanian Tigers to a Sheffield Shield final and the Hobart Hurricanes to the Big Bash League decider.

Bailey, who has more than 100 Australia caps, was touted as a potential Test skipper after Steve Smith's sacking over the ball tampering saga.

His Tasmanian teammate Tim Paine was given the nod but the affable Bailey could be considered at the selection table if experience is deemed necessary as part of a national shake-up.

Bailey scored 602 first-class runs this Shield season as the Tigers came from wooden spooners to reach their first final in six years.

He finished 26 votes clear of batsman Jake Doran to claim his maiden Ricky Ponting Medal.

D'Arcy Short was named the state's BBL player of the year after a stellar tournament for the Hurricanes that catapulted him into Australia's T20 side.

Allrounder Tom Rogers won the Tigers' young male player of the year award, with his debut Shield season netting 37 wickets and 324 runs at an average of 25.